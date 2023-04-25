Police station, vehicle set on fire over Bengal teen’s death, protesters tear-gassed | Video1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 08:23 PM IST
- On Tuesday afternoon, some locals broke police barricades and pelted the police station with stones; they later barged into the police station and set it on fire
Tensions broke out between the police and the protesters as locals in Kaliaganj town of West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district over the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in a canal last week. A police station and vehicles in Kaliaganj were set on fire by some locals protesting against the girl’s death.
