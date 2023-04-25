Tensions broke out between the police and the protesters as locals in Kaliaganj town of West Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district over the death of a teenage girl whose body was found in a canal last week. A police station and vehicles in Kaliaganj were set on fire by some locals protesting against the girl’s death.

People allegedly from the Adivasi and Rajbangshi communities had organised a "Thana gherao" programme on Tuesday afternoon protesting against alleged “police inaction" and demanding the arrest and stringent punishment for the accused. They have claimed that the girl was raped and murdered.

Preliminary post-mortem of the girl's body, however, indicated she had not been raped.

On Tuesday afternoon, some locals broke police barricades and pelted the police station with stones. While the police lathi-charged the mob, it stormed into the police station and set it on fire. A vehicle was also reportedly set on fire by the mob.

#WATCH | Uttar Dinajpur minor girl death case | Tensions break out at Kaliaganj in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal as people protested here, demanding the arrest and stringent punishment for the accused. The protest turned violent when protesters pelted stones, tried to… pic.twitter.com/i7m13wIMSQ — ANI (@ANI) April 25, 2023

Police later used teargas shells to disperse the crowd.

DINAJPUR CASE

The body of the 17-year-old girl was found floating in a canal in West Bengal’s Kaliaganj. The protesters put up road blockades and set tyres on fire alleging that the girl was raped and killed, demanding the arrest of the accused. Several shops were also set on fire.

The case has also triggered a war of words between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Opposition parties.