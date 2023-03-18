Police storm Imran Khan's house in Lahore, arrest 30 amid tear gas shelling2 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 02:43 PM IST
- Police have stormed former PM Imran Khan's house in Lahore and arrested 30 people amid the tear gas shelling
Police in Pakistan stormed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's residence in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday and arrested 30 people amid tear gas shelling after someone opened fire from the roof of the building, officials said.
