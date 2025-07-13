'Police unable to protect': BJD protest after Odisha student self-immolates over sexual harassment by teacher

With the self-immolation case of woman undergraduate student of FM Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore gaining momentum, opposition Biju Janata Dal leaders on Sunday stage a protest outside the Chief Minister's residence in Bhubaneswar, reported ANI.

Seeking justice for the victim, BJD leader Elina Dash hit out at the BJP government, stating women are not safe in the state.

Speaking to ANI, BJD leader Elina Dash said, “Ever since the BJP government has come to power, women are not safe...The police are unable to protect the common man...We are demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister...The government should take strong action in this case...”

What has happened? Earlier on Saturday, a woman undergraduate student, pursuing a B Ed course from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Balasore, attempted self-immolation in front of the college principal’s chamber in protest against months-long sexual harassment by her teacher.

Following the self-immolation attempt, she sustained over 90 per cent burn injuries and is currently undergoing critical care at AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Another student who tried to rescue her also sustained serious burn injuries.

Students said that the victim had been mentally distressed for weeks. They added that she was allegedly facing persistent harassment by the Head of the Integrated B.Ed Department, Sameer Kumar Sahoo.

They also added that Sahoo made repeated inappropriate demands and threatened her with academic consequences, if she refused to comply, reported India Today.

Though the victim reportedly submitted formal complaints to both the college principal and the local police, no substantial action was taken.

Police action: Meanwhile, the Odisha Higher Education Department has taken action and Sahoo has been arrested. Also, Principal Dillip Kumar Ghosh has been suspended.

Confirming the action, Odisha Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj said, as quoted by India Today, “The state government has taken the matter seriously. A high-level inquiry has been initiated under the chairmanship of the Director of the department, with a committee comprising a Joint Secretary-level woman officer and a senior woman principal from another college.”

He added, "I have spoken with AIIMS Bhubaneswar officials for her immediate and advanced treatment and also discussed the matter with the Chief Minister."

Balasore SP Raj Prasad also said that Sahoo has been forwarded to court. “We have launched a thorough investigation. A forensic team has been engaged, and the report of the college's internal complaints committee is also under scrutiny. The student remains critical. Multiple teams have been formed to investigate every angle, and we hope to conclude the case soon,” he said.