Polio virus found in parts of London, alerts UKHSA; boosters to all children below 92 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 10:27 PM IST
Analysis of the poliovirus samples suggests that transmission has gone beyond a close network of a few individuals.
After evidence showed that polio virus has spread in several parts of London, British health authorities on Wednesday announced to make all children in the age group of 1-9 for booster doses to fight against the virus. The health authorities, however, confirmed that they have ‘found no cases of the paralytic disease in people.’