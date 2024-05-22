Polling in Delhi amid red alert for heatwave on May 25; ‘Temperatures to be high,’ say weather officials
The weather department has forecasted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Delhi for May 25. Consequently, the national capital will be on red alert as residents will head to cast a vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
