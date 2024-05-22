The weather department has forecasted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in Delhi for May 25. Consequently, the national capital will be on red alert as residents will head to cast a vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Climate and meteorology at Skymet Weather Vice President and a private Indian weather forecaster, Mahesh Palawat said, “Our warnings show that temperatures are likely to be high in heatwave category but voting is important and as far as we understand, measures are being taken to prevent emergencies," reported HT. He noted that the temperature is expected to rise to at least 45°C on Saturday, the polling day.

He added, “The wind direction has changed to easterly briefly. There is a cyclonic circulation over Haryana, which can cause isolated thunderstorms. But humidity is only 30%, so, there is no moisture. Its almost dry." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mahesh Palawat pointed out that polling day will be dry and hot. Clear skies with high-velocity winds will prevail. He urged Delhi residents to be prepared for heatwave conditions on the day.

As the Election Commission of India (ECI) is making arrangements to protect voters from the adverse effects of extreme heat, weather officials urge the public to exercise caution when exposed.

