Among the top 10 cities with the worst air quality as of 8 am, 5 were in Haryana, 3 were in Uttar Pradesh, one in Bihar and one was the national capital, Delhi. Nine cities recorded “severe" AQI level today. The national capital, Delhi, ranked fourth on the list with 24-hour average AQI. The air quality in Delhi stood at ‘407’ according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)and has been in the 'severe' category since, November 8, following a marginal improvement in air quality on November 7 when “very poor" air quality was registered for several hours. Midnight and morning light showers in Delhi were expected to bring down AQI levels but there has only been a marginal change. Ahead of Diwali, meteorological conditions are likely to become slightly favourable with an increase in wind speed, and light showers in the national capital region today are expected to improve air quality.

Delhi's (AQI) stood at 423 at 8 am on November 10 as compared to 420 at 4 pm on November 9 as per CPCB. The AQI map prepared by the Central Pollution Control Board showed clusters of orange dots, that indicate hazardous air quality, spread all across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

View Full Image CPCB map shows clusters of orange dots, that indicate hazardous air quality, spread all across the Indo-Gangetic plains.

The number of stubble-burning incidents that are a key factor behind the pollution at this time of the year was recorded at 2,000 on November 8 in Punjab while 1,515 incidents were registered on November 7.

According to real-time data from the CPCB, Sonipat and Jind in Haryana, both of which have an AQI of 429, hold the title of being the most polluted city today. It is closely followed by Delhi which recorded an AQI reading of 423 today at 8 am.

Other cities also experiencing high levels of pollution include Meerut in Uttar Pradesh at 421, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh, Kaithal in Haryana at 417, Faridabad in Haryana at 415, Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh at 396, Purnia in Bihar at 388 and Noida at 383, Rohtak in Haryana at 380.

According to CPCB data of 242 cities on November 9, twelve cities registered severe air quality, 27 cities registered very poor air quality, 51 cities registered poor air quality, 80 cities registered moderate air quality while only 69 cities among 242 were in the satisfactory to good range.