 Pollution alert: Bangkok urges employees to work from home, takes a spot among top 10 most polluted cities of the world | Mint
Active Stocks
Thu Feb 15 2024 13:04:47
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,079.65 -1.47%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 142.00 0.60%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 405.75 -1.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 755.35 1.61%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 279.25 1.97%
Business News/ News / Pollution alert: Bangkok urges employees to work from home, takes a spot among top 10 most polluted cities of the world
Back Back

Pollution alert: Bangkok urges employees to work from home, takes a spot among top 10 most polluted cities of the world

 Livemint

Bangkok city issues directive for employees to work from home due to air pollution as high pollution level expected to last until February 16.

A view of Bangkok city during sunrise as layer of toxic air blankets the city on February 15. (REUTERS)Premium
A view of Bangkok city during sunrise as layer of toxic air blankets the city on February 15. (REUTERS)

Bangkok City issued a directive urging its employees to work from home to avoid harmful air pollution. Bangkok has been dealing with worsening air quality over the past few days as the Thai capital was shrouded under a layer of noxious haze on February 15.

On Wednesday, Bangkok governor, Chadchart Sittipunt said that all city employees would work from home on Thursday and Friday. Chadchart Sittipunt in a statement said, "I would like to ask for cooperation from the BMA (Bangkok Metropolitan Administration) network of about 151 companies and organisations, both government offices and the private sector." 

Also read: Russia planning to deploy nuclear weapons in space: US intelligence

He further said that over 60,000 people were affected. The governor emphasised that at least 20 of Bangkok's 50 districts were expected to have unhealthy levels of PM2.5 particles. He also mentioned that the problem is expected to linger because of calm weather.

Also read: US Presidential polls: Russian President Putin prefers Biden's win for 2nd term over Trump, says ‘more experienced and…’

The air monitoring website IQAir ranked Bangkok among the list of top 10 most polluted cities in the world this morning. According to IQAir, adverse effects of such high levels of pollutants in the air could raise health concerns. One of the most dangerous, PM2.5 particles can enter the bloodstream -- were more than 15 times the World Health Organization's annual guideline.

Also read: MSCI deletions reflect falling confidence in China stocks

The city authorities urged for cooperation from employers amid extremely high pollution levels. This measure was taken to help workers deal with the hazardous situation in the city that provides a living to 11 million people. The high level of pollution is expected to last until February 16.

Also read: Can India benefit from Chinese stock market crisis? Experts weigh in

Meanwhile, air quality in Thailand regularly plummets in the early months of the year as smoke from stubble burning in the fields adds to industrial emissions and vehicle exhaust fumes. Adverse effects of pollution led at least two million people in Thailand to need medical treatment in 2023.

Also read: China stocks in Hong Kong slide as market reopens from holiday

The government of the state has vowed to make tackling air pollution a “national agenda" and a draft Clean Air Act was endorsed by the cabinet last month. Moreover, last month, a court in Chiang Mai had ordered the government to come up with an urgent plan to tackle air pollution within 90 days.

(With inputs from AFP)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Feb 2024, 11:41 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App