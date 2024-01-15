Pongal 2024: Wishes and messages to share with your loved ones during this harvest festival
Pongal 2024: Bhogi Pongal marks the beginning to 4-day long festivities. Here are some wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones on this occasion.
Pongal is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Sri Lanka. The festival derives its name from the Tamil word meaning ‘spilling over.’ This year, the Pongal celebrations will begin on January 15 and conclude on January 18.
