Pongal is widely celebrated in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry and Sri Lanka. The festival derives its name from the Tamil word meaning ‘spilling over.’ This year, the Pongal celebrations will begin on January 15 and conclude on January 18.

In India, harvest festivals in the month of January mark the beginning of festivities every year. The onset of harvest season is observed across the country under various names based on the region where it is celebrated. The festival is widely celebrated in the Indian Subcontinent and by Hindus all over the world.

The festivities begin with boiling the season's first rice with milk and jaggery. Bhogi Pongal marks the beginning to 4-day long festivities. It is followed by Surya Pongal and Mattu Pongal on the third day. Kannum marks the conclusion to these festivities.

Rituals that mark this occasion include bathing, processions, prayers at home and temples, elaborate feasts, house decorations and worship of the Sun God.

Here are some wishes and quotes to share with your loved ones:

Wishing you a prosperous future and a happy Pongal! We thank the sun for burning himself to provide us warmth. We thank the plants for sacrificing themselves for our life. We thank the creatures helping us live a healthy life. May the divine blessings of Surya reach your home. Wish you and your family a Happy Pongal! May the almighty bless you all with the best of health, wealth & prosperity. Wishing you & your loved ones a very Happy Pongal. May the sweetness of gur, doodh and kaju bring happiness into your life. A very happy Pongal! May this harvest festival reduce all your fears and failures from your life and fill your heart with calm and healthy thoughts. Happy Pongal! May the harvest festival guarantee you always have the best food and best life. Greetings on Pongal! May good luck enter your home and success touch your feet. May happiness overflow on the auspicious occasion of Pongal. Wishing that your stocks soar and the Lord’s divine blessings always be upon you. Let us greet, meet, and eat together on this auspicious occasion with these beautiful decorations and kolams. Wish you a very Happy Pongal! Wishing you a long and happy life, prosperity, loving family and friends. May every dream of yours become reality.

