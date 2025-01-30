Ponman Twitter review: Basil Joseph movie wins hearts; leaves netizens buzzing, ‘Best adaptation of GR Indugopan novel’

Ponman Twitter review: Basil Joseph starrer film hit the theatres on Thursday. The Malayalam film helmed by Jothish Shankar, is adapted from G R Indugopan's novel ‘Nalanchu Cheruppakar.’

Fareha Naaz
Updated30 Jan 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Ponman Twitter review: Actor Basil Joseph said Ponman movie is his favourite among all the characters he has played so far.(Screengrab @YouTube | trailer)

Ponman Twitter review: The Mollywood film starring Basil Joseph hit the big screen on Thursday, January 30. Veteran production designer Jothish Shankar gave his directorial debut with Ponman movie which is an adaptation of GR Indugopan's novel ‘Nalanchu Cheruppakar.’ Netizens strongly reacted to its release and called it “best adaptation of a GR Indugopan novel.”

Basil Joseph in a post on X stated, “Ponman from today! This one’s personally my favorite among all the characters I’ve played so far.”

Ponman Twitter review

Following the release of most awaited Basil Joseph starrer Malayalam film, social media were abuzz with reviews. A user stated, “#Ponman - Possibly the best adaptation of a GR Indugopan novel so far. Basil’s career best performance, and the emotionally resonating second half is the strength of this film. Sanu Sir’s cinematography and Justin’s music is brilliant. The short duration is also a plus.Go watch!”

Another user remarked, “A gripping drama movie with good performance from Basil Joseph thin story line with slow paced screenplay .. partly engaging.. Last 30 mins were good enough…Cast did their part well.. felt screenplay is flat and slightly underwhelming.” A third user wrote, “The best film adaptation of GR Indugopan novels so far. Last thirty minutes were terrific. Undoubtedly Basil Joseph's career best performance is in this film. Jyothish shankar's debut, Loved it terribly.”

A fourth user said, “#Ponman is an amazing movie with a solid script. A sure shot winner. Basil Joseph, what are you up to? What a wonderful performance @basiljoseph25 Sajin Gopu and Lijo Mol also delivered fine performances. The story and treatment of the movie is the key.” A fifth user noted, “#Ponman is an amazing movie with a solid script.Situational Comedies Worked Well….Career best performance from #BasilJoseph.”

About Ponman

Apart from lead actor Basil Joseph, its ensemble cast features Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, and Deepak Parambol, Anand Manmadhan, Rajesh Sharma and Jaya Kurup, among others. With 14.93 percent overall Malayalam occupancy on Thursday, the film collected 6 lakh at the domestic box office, as per Sacnilk early estimates at 3:40 PM.

First Published:30 Jan 2025, 04:05 PM IST
