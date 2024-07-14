Pooja Khedkar news: IAS officer’s mother gets legal notice on gun license after luxury car gets confiscated

Pune Police issued a show cause notice to Trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar's mother, Manorama Khedkar, on Sunday after confiscating a luxury car used by Pooja Khedkar. The notice was pasted on Pooja Khedkar's house in Pune after no one came to receive it.

There are as many as 21 challans for various traffic offences amounting to a fine of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>26,000 to be recovered from probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, according to traffic police.
There are as many as 21 challans for various traffic offences amounting to a fine of ₹26,000 to be recovered from probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, according to traffic police.

Pune Police issued show cause notice to Trainee IAS Pooja Khedkar's mother Manorama Khedkar on Sunday, July 14, after confiscating a luxury car used by Pooja Khedkar. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar issued the notice, which was later pasted on Pooja Khedkar's house in Maharashtra's Pune after no one turned up to receive the notice.

The notice demands response and an explanation from Pooja Khedkar's mother within 10 days as to why her gun license should not be cancelled. A case has been filed against her under the Arms Act in the Pune rural police jurisdiction. This follows a complaint from a local farmer who alleged that Manorama Khedkar and others had threatened him.

This development comes after, Pooja Khedkar's car was taken to the Chaturshrangi Police Station in Pune for examination and document verification. The luxury car had illegally installed red beacon light and 'Maharashtra Government' written on it without permission.

On Thursday, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued a notice to a city-based private company, the registered owner of the Audi car that Pooja Khedkar used during her posting in Pune.

According to officials, Shivane village in Haveli taluka was the address mentioned on documents of the Audi car registered in the name of a city-based private company that owned the car that Pooja Khedkar used during her posting. On Thursday, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) issued a notice to the private company.

"A notice was issued on Thursday against the unauthorised use of a beacon and name sign on the private sedan Khedkar had been using. The car now has been confiscated, its documents will be checked and we are probing the matter further," PTI quoted a senior police official as saying.

The probationary officer made headlines after a controversy picked up surrounding her demands such as a separate cabin and staff during her posting. Probe revealed that in order to secure a position in the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), she allegedly misused the disability and Other Backward Class (OBC) quota. In the backdrop of controversy, the trainee officer was transferred from Pune to Washim district even before her training completed.

(With inputs from PTI)

