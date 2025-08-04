'Poora khol diye...': Asaduddin Owaisi's big shoutout to Mohammed Siraj after India's thriller win against England

Amid India's pacer Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna led India beat England in the fifth Test at Kennington Oval on Monday and drawing the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has applauded Siraj in true Hyderabadi style.

Taking to X, AIMIM chief not only applauded Siraj, but also his quirky reaction is garnering attention all across. Asaduddin wrote on X, "Always a winner @mdsirajofficial ! As we say in Hyderabadi, poora khol diye Pasha!"

About the 5th Test: In the 5th Test's second innings, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna shared nine wickets between them, and led India defeat England by six runs at The Oval to draw the series.

Overall, Mohammed Siraj picked up nine wickets, Prasidh Krishna took 6 wickets, and Akash Deep clinched 5 wickets in the fifth Test.

Earlier, batting first in the first innings, India scored 224 runs, and in return, England scored 247 runs. In the second innings, India managed to score 396 runs and limited England to 367 runs only. With this, India won the 5th Test by 6 runs.