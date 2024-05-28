Pope Francis Apologizes Following Firestorm Over LGBTQ Slur
Pope Francis was forced to apologize after reportedly using an offensive term to refer to gay men wishing to become priests, highlighting the deeply complex relationship the Catholic Church has with the LGBTQ community.
