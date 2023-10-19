Pope Francis appealed for peace amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He expressed his concerns about the dire situation in Gaza and appealed to prevent a ‘humanitarian catastrophe.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pope Francis in a social media post on X(formerly twitter) said, “The situation in Gaza is desperate. Please let everything possible be done to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe. The possible widening of the conflict is disturbing. Let the weapons be silenced; let the cry for peace be heard from the poor, from the people, from the children!"

In response a user said that the was has turned into a 'binary game' He added, "Everyone is forgetting that hundreds and thousands of innocents, including children, are dying in this conflict. It's time we stood up for humanity!" Another user said, "This is there fault for starting what they can't finish, let them reap what they sow since that's the law of karma." A third user tweeted, "Peace is what needed most in the region," conforming with Pope's message.

Pope Francis further reiterated that war does not solve any problem and gives way only to death and destruction.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is planning to send around 20 truckloads of aid into the Gaza Strip. Israeli government allowed humanitarian aid into southern Gaza from Egypt only as long as none of it will be diverted to Hamas militant group.

The United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council resolution regarding the conflict, a resolution that was originally submitted by Brazil. In the vote, the United Kingdom and Russia abstained, while the remaining 12 members of the Security Council approved the resolution.

The proposal aimed to establish "humanitarian pauses" to facilitate the delivery of aid to Gaza. It also condemned the attacks by Hamas and categorising the group as "terrorists." The resolution called for the immediate release of civilian hostages, as outlined by Brazilian officials, reported HT.

The US has imposed sanctions on several individuals connected to Hamas' investment holdings and two high-ranking members of the organisation's leadership, to restrict their capacity to generate funds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a statement issued by the US Treasury Department on October 18. Six of the individuals facing sanctions are alleged to manage an investment portfolio valued at hundreds of millions of dollars, involving companies located in Turkey, Algeria, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and other nations. The network uses front companies to conceal its financial activities and generate revenue that supports senior Hamas officials, reported HT.

