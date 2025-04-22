Pope Francis death: From destroying papal ring to wooden coffin lined with Zinc — Key funeral rituals explained

The demise of Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, on Monday, will trigger a sequence of rituals and traditions expected to last several days as he is laid to eternal rest.

Last year, the Pope simplified funeral rituals. This revision also included burial outside the Vatican. However, the important elements remain the same.

Here are the rituals and traditions likely to be followed after the Pope's death, according to a report by The New York Times.

Certification of death The ritual inside the Vatican starts after the director of the Vatican Health Department is asked to certify the Pope's death.

Removal of papal ring The camerlengo, who is responsible for the Vatican from the time of the Pope's death till his successor is appointed, removes the papal ring from the finger. The papal ring, also known as the fisherman's ring, features an image of St Peter, the first pope. Embossed with the Pope's name, the ring signifies the Pope's authority and role in the Catholic Church. It is destroyed after his death, and a new one is made after the next Pope is elected.

Studyroom and bedroom are sealed The body is brought to the Pope's private chapel. The camerlengo further seals his studyroom and bedroom. Pope Francis used to live and work at Casa Santa Marta, a building on the edge of Vatican City.

Invitation to 252 cardinals As per tradition, 252 cardinals across the world receive an invitation from the dean of the College of Cardinals to attend the Pope’s funeral and choose the new Pope.

Funeral traditions & revised rules The body of Pope Francis is expected to be dressed in red papal vestments with his head covered in a white bishop’s miter. He is likely to lie in state at St Peter’s Basilica for a few days for people to bid farewell. A large, decorated candle used at Easter has been kept near his body.

Earlier, Popes were placed in three coffins: one made of cypress, another of lead, and the third of oak. However, Pope Francis simplified this rule, asking to use a single coffin made of wood and lined with zinc. Additionally, the Pope's body will not be placed in an elevated bier, unlike his predecessors.

What happens the night before the funeral? The camerlengo and other senior cardinals close and seal the coffin a night before the funeral. A piece of white cloth is placed over the Pope's face.

Funeral service The funeral service is conducted between the fourth and sixth day after the death. On this day, a public Mass, headed by the dean of the College of Cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, is held.