Pope Francis dies: Kerala declares 3-day mourning period

The Government of Kerala has announced a three-day mourning period following the passing of Pope Francis. A two-day state mourning will be observed on April 22 and 23, with an additional day of state mourning on the day of the Pope's funeral.

The exact date of the funeral will be communicated separately, an official notification said on Tuesday, April 22.

The National flag will be flown at half mast, where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning.

Additionally, the district collectors have also been requested to inform the concerned officers within their jurisdiction, where the National flag is regularly flown, about the state mourning and to fly the national flag on half-mast.

In a post on X earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the Pope was “a beacon of compassion who stood with the poor and marginalised, took a critical stance against global capitalism, and championed interfaith dialogue.”

“Pope Francis' legacy will inspire generations striving for justice and equality,” he said.

It is not yet known if schools and colleges in Kerala will also remain closed during the three-day mourning period following demise of Pope Francis.

Pope Francis died on Monday morning at his residence in the Vatican City. He was 88 and had just been discharged from a five-week hospital stay due to respiratory issues which lad led to a double pneumonia.

In a statement, the Vatican said Francis suffered a stroke which led to a coma and his heart to fail.

In his will, Pope Francis had wished to be buried in Rome's Basilica of Saint Mary Major and not at St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican, unlike many previous pontiffs.