Pope Francis meets Vatican No. 2 in hospital, discusses pending sainthood cases

The Vatican on Tuesday said Pope Francis, hospitalised in critical condition with double pneumonia, held a meeting with Vatican officials in hospital on Monday. They discussed several pending cases for sainthood.

According to the Vatican's bulletin, Francis, aged 88, approved decrees for five people's beatification and two people's canonisation during an audience with Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Edgar Pena Parra, the so-called Vatican “substitute” or chief of staff.

The pope has been in Rome's Gemelli Hospital for nearly two weeks.

Advertisement

"The pope rested well all night," the Vatican said.

Also Read | Four Indian cardinals to vote in next papal conclave amid Pope’s health concerns

He has been working occasionally from the hospital as Vatican business continues apace during his illness.

During the meeting, Francis had “decided to convene a consistory about the future canonisations”, said the Vatican statement.

In a separate bulletin, the Vatican announced that the pope had named a handful of new bishops for Brazil, named a new archbishop for Vancouver and modified the law for the Vatican City State to create a new hierarchy.

Earlier this month, the pope had signalled that he had a bad cold, which meant he could not read out his speeches. Despite this, he continued to hold meetings every day and even take part in open-air Masses, despite the chill.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Vatican said the pontiff's condition remained critical but had shown a "slight improvement", adding that a "mild kidney insufficiency", first reported at the weekend, was not a cause for concern.

Francis, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered several bouts of ill health over the past two years. He is prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed.

Thousands of people gathered in St. Peter's Square on Monday evening to pray for his recovery.

On Tuesday morning, the Vatican's brief update said: “The pope slept well, all night.”

At Gemelli on a rainy Tuesday morning, ordinary Romans and visitors alike prayed for the pope and reflected on the teachings he had imparted over nearly 12 years.