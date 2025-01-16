Pope Francis injured his arm on Thursday after a fall at his residence. The Vatican spokesperson said, Pope Francis fell Thursday and hurt his arm, AP reported.

“This morning, due to a fall at the Santa Marta house, Pope Francis suffered a contusion on his right forearm, without fractures. The arm was immobilised as a precautionary measure," the Vatican spokesman in a statement said. This comes almost a month after the 88-year-old pope whacked his chin on his nightstand following an apparent fall that resulted in a bad bruise on his chin. The pope uses a wheelchair amid his struggle with knee and health problems.

The pontiff previously suffered from long bouts of bronchitis. The pope resides in an apartment located in the Santa Marta hotel and uses a walker or cane while moving. According to the Vatican, the pope was later seen in audiences with his right arm in a sling. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}