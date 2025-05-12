What to expect from Pope Leo XIV inauguration this week after first Vatican address; date, venue and other details

Pope Leo XIV, who was elected as new pontiff on May 8, is set to mark his inauguration ceremony this week. The 267th Pontiff and Bishop of Rome started his first full day as Pontiff with a mass at the Sistine Chapel on May 9.

Pope Leo XIV inauguration date and venue The Chicago-born churchman, who is the first American to take over this prestigious role, will make history with the highly anticipated inauguration Mass at St Peter’s Square in Vatican City. The inauguration is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 18 at 10:00 AM.

Notably, Pope Leo XIV, former Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, previously served as the head of the church’s Dicastery for Bishops. On the papal inauguration day, world leaders will be accompanied by a representative of the British Royal family at the mass venue.

Typically, the mass begins with the new Pope's visit to St Peter’s tomb inside the Basilica with other Catholic Church leaders. After the ceremony, the deacons present two objects - a fisherman’s ring and the pallium, which is an ecclesiastical vestment - symbolic of the new Pope taking papacy.

This ceremony which is expected to extend to two hours marks the official start of the Pope’s term. Notable personalities spotted at Pope Francis’ inauguration included US President and Argentina's former President Cristina Fernandez.

The 69-year-old religious leader, who holds dual citizenship - US and Peru, was elected as the new pontiff following a conclave of the Catholic Church's cardinals. The Bishop of Rome delivered his first Vatican address on Sunday in which he appealed for "no more war," sending a strong message to world superpowers after India-Pakistan ceasefire truce.

