Pope Leo XIV under fire after 2012 anti-LGBTQ+ remarks resurface, pride flag snub video goes viral

Pope Leo XIV, who recently ascended to the papacy, has come under fresh scrutiny regarding his approach to LGBTQ+ community. A video circulated by the Daily Mail alleges that the new pontiff deliberately ignored a pride flag during a public event, sparking renewed debate about his attitudes towards LGBTQ+ communities.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Declared pope earlier this year, Pope Leo XIV-formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost-has a history of conservative remarks on LGBTQ+ issues. In a 2012 address to the world synod of bishops, he criticised what he termed the “homosexual lifestyle” and condemned the “redefinition of marriage” as being “at odds with the Gospel.”

Pope Leo also blamed Western mass media for promoting sympathy towards abortion, euthanasia, and same-sex relationships, which he described as “anti-Christian lifestyle choices.”

Pope Leo's comments included criticism of popular TV shows portraying same-sex couples, calling for a “new evangelisation” to counter these perceived distortions.

In a 2012 address to the world synod of bishops, the man who now leads the church said that “Western mass media is extraordinarily effective in fostering within the general public enormous sympathy for beliefs and practices that are at odds with the Gospel – for example abortion, homosexual lifestyle, euthanasia”.

“Catholic pastors who preach against the legalization of abortion or the redefinition of marriage are portrayed as being ideologically driven, severe and uncaring,” Prevost had added.

He went on to complain that “alternative families comprised of same-sex partners and their adopted children are so benignly and sympathetically portrayed in television programs and cinema today”.

The video illustrated his criticism of the “homosexual lifestyle” and “same-sex partners and their adopted children” with clips from two US sitcoms featuring same-sex couples, The New Normal and Modern Family.

These past statements stand in stark contrast to the more inclusive tone set by his predecessor, Pope Francis. Since his election in 2013, Pope Francis has repeatedly emphasised compassion and acceptance towards LGBTQ+ individuals.

Famously declaring, “Who am I to judge?” when asked about gay people seeking God, Francis has also supported civil unions for same-sex couples and permitted blessings under certain circumstances.

Pope Francis' papacy marked a significant shift in the Catholic Church’s engagement with LGBTQ+ issues, fostering hope for greater inclusion and understanding.

As Pope Leo XIV begins his tenure amid these controversies, many within the Church and LGBTQ+ communities are watching closely to see whether he will continue Pope Francis’s legacy of outreach or revert to a more traditional stance.