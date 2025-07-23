Who was Atheist Krishna? Man whose memes made PM Modi laugh, dies of Pneumonia

Atheist Krishna, a well-known internet creator celebrated for his humorous memes and touching Photoshop edits, has died due to complications from pneumonia. His passing has shocked his large online following, with tributes pouring in across social media.

Krishna’s witty and emotional content had earned him widespread recognition, including praise from Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While his memes often brought laughter, his work also carried emotional depth - especially his restored photographs that touched the hearts of many.

According to a post by X user @nainaverse, Krishna had been unwell and required surgery. However, he developed pneumonia, which worsened his condition. His brother later confirmed via WhatsApp that Krishna passed away at 4:30 am on July 23. His age is not publicly known, but his death at a young age has left fans and fellow creators mourning.

“Woke up to the terrible news of Atheist_Krishna passing away. He was one of the kindest people I met on this platform. On 10th July, he told me he was unwell and needed to be operated on. He caught pneumonia. At that time, he said, ‘It would be a miracle if I survive this.’ I couldn’t stop thinking about it. Just yesterday, I couldn’t wait and pinged him..Gone too soon...” @nainaverse wrote, sharing a screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation.

Acknowledgement from PM Modi and Akshay Kumar Krishna’s creative work had once reached the highest levels. In a heartfelt video message, actor Akshay Kumar shared how he had shown one of Krishna’s memes to Prime Minister Modi, who “had a hearty laugh”.

“Hi Krishna, this is Akshay. Few of my friends know about you and follow your content. They told me about the incredible work you do with your Photoshop skill to bring smile on people’s faces. And recently I showed one of your memes to our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he also had a hearty laugh... Keep bringing a smile on people’s face with your clean and honest humour. You will receive a lot of blessings. Keep it up, Krishna,” Kumar said in the video.

PM Modi later reposted the video, writing: “Like all of you, I also enjoyed seeing myself dance. Such creativity in peak poll season is truly a delight!”

Tributes Across the Internet Following the news of his death, heartfelt messages from celebrities, fellow content creators, and fans flooded X, where Krishna had nearly 4.3 lakh followers.

Actress Rupali Ganguly wrote: “The timeline feels emptier today! @Atheist_Krishna wasn’t just a master of visual satire, he was emotion wrapped in sarcasm and humour. His Photoshop jokes made us smile and laugh, but his silence today leaves a void. You’ll be missed, Krishna. Om Shanti.”

Many fans remembered him as the “Prince of Funny Photoshop Videos” and highlighted his “fearless expression” and the emotional depth of his work.

Atheist Krishna may be gone, but the joy he brought through his creativity and compassion will be long remembered by the digital community and beyond.