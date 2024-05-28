Porsche case: NCP MLA Sunil Tingre's role under Pune police scanner, CM Shinde breaks silence — 5 points
Porsche case: The Pune police are reportedly probing the role of NCP MLA Sunil Tingre for allegedly using his clout to alter the investigation. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole demanded the resignation of the state's Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over the incident.
NCP MLA Sunil Tingre's recommendation for one of the arrested doctors in the Pune Porsche case came to light this week. Tingre reportedly wrote a letter to Maharashtra Medical Education Minister Hasan Mushrif in 2023 recommending that Dr Ajay Taware be given additional charge as medical superintendent.