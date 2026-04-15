NEW DELHI: India’s major ports are set to extend relief measures for exporters hit by disruptions from the ongoing West Asia conflict until the end of April, according to two people aware of the development, as shipping delays and logistics costs remain elevated.
West Asia war: Ports may extend export relief till April-end as shipping delays
SummaryWaivers on storage and vessel charges to continue as delays ease but stranded cargo and higher freight costs keep pressure on exporters.
NEW DELHI: India’s major ports are set to extend relief measures for exporters hit by disruptions from the ongoing West Asia conflict until the end of April, according to two people aware of the development, as shipping delays and logistics costs remain elevated.