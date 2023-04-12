Home / News / Possible light rain and drizzle in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan
Back

According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Wednesday, there is a possibility of light-intensity rain and drizzle occurring in the next two hours over Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), as well as the adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan.

The official media account of RWFC New Delhi took to Twitter and said, "12/04/2023: 01:50 IST; Light intensity rain/drizzle and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Jafarpur, Deramandi), NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, isolated places of Delhi ( Narela, Bawana, Jafarpur, Deramandi), NCR ( Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar (Haryana) Sadulpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours".

RWFC had earlier issued a weather forecast update bulletin for the next five days, stating that there will be a gradual increase in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius over the plains of Northwest India.

"Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also experience strong surface winds with speeds between 25 to 30 kmph during April and April 13," the bulletin said. 

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department also noted that light-intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and NCR.

However, there will be a gradual rise in maximum temperature by 3-5 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country during the next five days, according to IMD. 

Furthermore, IMD on Tuesday predicted that the country would receive monsoon rains this year. Showers during the June-September rainy season are likely to be 96% of a long-term average, according to the IMD.

 

