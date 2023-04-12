Possible light rain and drizzle in Delhi NCR, Haryana, Rajasthan1 min read . Updated: 12 Apr 2023, 05:36 AM IST
- Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will also experience strong surface winds with speeds between 25 to 30 kmph during April and April 13
According to the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) on Wednesday, there is a possibility of light-intensity rain and drizzle occurring in the next two hours over Delhi National Capital Region (NCR), as well as the adjoining areas of Haryana and Rajasthan.
