Govt overhauls postal export regulations to boost e-commerce exports
Government aligns postal exports with those from ports and airports, extending duty and tax refund benefits to e-commerce shipments to ease compliance for small businesses and boost overseas sales.
The government has extended key export incentives to goods shipped through the postal route to bring them on par with cargo cleared through ports and airports, a move aimed at boosting e-commerce shipments and easing compliance for small exporters amid rising global trade uncertainty.