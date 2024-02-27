Power Company AEP Taps New Interim CEO Amid Icahn Activism
American Electric Power Co. named a new interim chief executive officer less than three weeks after the company reached an agreement with billionaire investor Carl Icahn to add two directors to its board.
(Bloomberg) -- American Electric Power Co. named a new interim chief executive officer less than three weeks after the company reached an agreement with billionaire investor Carl Icahn to add two directors to its board.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message