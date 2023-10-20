Power disruptions are likely to hit Bengaluru city in Karnataka amid a severe decline in the electricity production and maintenance activities. The power disruptions in Bengaluru are scheduled for this week. Since the outages in some parts of the city, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have taken up some maintenance work which will again cause some disruptions in the power supply.

The power cuts are expected this weekend, starting today, from October 20 to 22. The power cuts are expected to happen between 10 am and 4 pm on all three days.

Following are the areas where power cuts are likely, according to a Hindustan Times report:

On Friday, October 20, the power disruptions are likely in Avalahalli, Nandi Garden Apartment, Royal Lake Front View Residency, Brooks Layout, Deepak Layout, Srinivas Bank Layout, Thalaghattapura, Vajarahalli, Shobha Apartment, KSIT College, Nakarara Colony, Puravankara Apartment, Vaddarapalya, Amritnagar, K Electricity in Mbattahalli and surrounding areas, 34th, 35th And 36th Cross, 2nd Block, Rajajinagar, 4th Block, 53 Cross - 54 Cross, 6th Main, 5th Block, Rpc Layout, Nethaji Layout, Attiguppe, H Halli Main Road, Shivananda Nagara, Maruthi Nagara, Lakshman Nagara, Old Pataki Go-down Road, Om Shakthi Temple Road, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, Lh Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

On Saturday, October 21, power cuts are likely in Bilekahalli, Ranka Road, Anugraha Badavane, N. Spalya, Vijaya Bank Layout Part 1 and its surrounding areas, Sjm Nagara, Smk Nagara, Babu Jagajivana Nagara, and other areas, Devaraj Aras Badavane, Vijayanagara Badavane, Rajiv Gandhi Badavane, SP Office, RTO Office, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, LH Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

On Sunday, October 22, these areas will witness a power cut: Cholurpalya, Premnagara, Shankarappa Industrial Estate, Unani Hospital, Nirshitara Bhavana, P & T Layout, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, Lh Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!