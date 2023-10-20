Power cut likely in Bengaluru amid severe decline in electricity production: Check dates, timings
The power cuts are expected to happen between 10 am and 4 pm on all three days. Following are the areas where power cuts are likely, according to a Hindustan Times report
Power disruptions are likely to hit Bengaluru city in Karnataka amid a severe decline in the electricity production and maintenance activities. The power disruptions in Bengaluru are scheduled for this week. Since the outages in some parts of the city, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have taken up some maintenance work which will again cause some disruptions in the power supply.