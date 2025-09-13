Power Finance aims to raise ₹10,000 cr via public bonds as bank lending slows
Summary
This would mark PFC’s third outing in the public bond market in over four years. The lender previously tapped the public market in July 2023, raising ₹2,824 crore, and ₹4,428.99 crore in January 2021, according to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Mumbai: Power Finance Corporation (PFC) plans to raise up to ₹10,000 crore by selling multi-tranche public bonds, two people aware of the matter said, as it aims to diversify funding amid slowing bank credit and boost lending to infrastructure projects.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story