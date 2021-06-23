Power firms, ports to weather 2nd wave better than airports, roads: Moody's

Even as states have eased lockdown restrictions imposed during the second wave, India’s growth projections have been subdued and below 10% for the current financial year. “Any further regional lockdowns will increase uncertainty over India’s recovery. While infection rates are declining, vaccination rates remain low, leaving open the risk of subsequent infection waves that could bring further lockdowns. The government’s ability to limit the virus spread and materially increase its vaccination drive will have a direct impact on the economic recovery," Moody’s Investors Service said in a statement.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}