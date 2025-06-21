India's power grid gets a summer scare
Summary
The actual flow of power from western-to-northern corridor on 15 June was 24.14 GW against the available transfer capability of about 22 GW. That prompted grid controller to step in
New Delhi: India faced a power grid scare last week as electricity withdrawn from the transmission network exceeded the available capacity, raising fears about the grid’s stability.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story