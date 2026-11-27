New Delhi: Union power minister Manohar Lal on Friday emphasized the need to add more nuclear power generation capacity to increase the share of clean and reliable power to meet the growing power demand.

Addressing the power ministers' conference, he also asked states to adopt policy measures to strengthen the financial health of power distribution companies.

"Nuclear power is at present around 8,500 megawatts (MW). At this time, almost the same capacity is also under expansion, and 24 sites are currently under construction. Every state will have to keep this in mind because, going forward, demand will increase greatly. As the adoption of AI increases, the 24x7 reliable power that we need can be provided by nuclear power to a much greater extent,” he said.

“Such reliability will not be available from other sources… At times, there can be disruptions in solar, there can be disruptions from weather… But once nuclear power is established, then for the next 60-70 years, the power supply (from them) will continue," the minister added.

To achieve its ambitious target of 100 GW of nuclear power generation capacity by 2047, the government has undertaken various policy measures, including the Parliament’s passing of the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, 2025 in December 2025. With this, the government has eased several norms for nuclear power plants and allowed private players in the space to attract investments and global technology partners.

The minister noted that the country’s power sector presents an investment opportunity of ₹200 trillion over the next two decades, and all stakeholders have to work together to make this possible.

Speaking at the conference, union power ministry secretary Pankaj Agarwal said India added about 60 GW of power generation capacity over the past year, 87% of it from non-fossil sources, taking total installed capacity to about 563 GW.

Discom finances in focus While outlining the agenda of the two-day conference, the minister said with the financial health of the power distribution sector weakening, there are concerns of an increase in losses. He noted while the power distribution companies (discoms) had reduced their cumulative losses from ₹7 trillion around 2017, they are once again inching towards high losses.

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He added that the encouraging development is that India’s power distribution companies have improved from their earlier loss-making run, posting a combined profit of ₹2,600 crore in FY25. He said the next challenge is sustaining that turnaround as rising power demand requires expansion, noting that remaining losses must be plugged and discom finances strengthened through policy, operational and regulatory changes.

The minister said the conference will comprise interactions and in-depth discussions among the union ministry of power, states, and other stakeholders on key issues such as implementation of resource adequacy (RA) plans, including accelerated energy storage deployment; inter-state and intra-state transmission issues; financial viability of discoms; implementation of the revamped distribution sector scheme (RDSS), with emphasis on smart metering, feeder separation and household electrification; and issues related to nuclear sites.