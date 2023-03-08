‘Power mongers in Delhi…’: Telangana MLC Kavitha says will cooperate with ED2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 12:45 PM IST
- The BRS MLC issued a statement that she will fully cooperate with the investigating agencies
Days after former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia was arrested and sent to judicial custody in the connection with the alleged excise scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to question her in the case.
