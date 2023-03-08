Days after former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia was arrested and sent to judicial custody in the connection with the alleged excise scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned BRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, to question her in the case.

Hours after the ED summoned K Kavitha, the BRS MLC issued a statement that she will fully cooperate with the investigating agencies. She also said that she will have to seek legal opinions on the date of attending the summons.

Kavitha had earlier announced a peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar on 10 March, demanding the Centre to introduce the women's reservation bill in Parliament. Kavitha has been summoned by the ED in connection with Delhi liquor policy on 9 March.

In her statement, K Kavitha said, "Let me also remind the power mongers in Delhi that Telangana has never and will never bow before the oppressive anti-people regime. We will fearlessly and fiercely fight for the rights of the people."

"The Women's Reservation Bill has been long-pending; our only demand is to table it in parliament to give women their due share of political participation. Bharath Jagruthi, along with opposition parties and women's organisations from all across the country, will come together on March 10 at Jantar Mantar, for a one-day peaceful hunger strike, demanding the BJP government to introduce and pass the Women's Reservation Bill," she said.

The statement further read that in light of these events, “I have been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate to appear on March 9th in New Delhi."

"I would also like the ruling party at the Centre to know that these tactics of intimidation against the fight and voice of our leader CM Shri KCR, and against the entire BRS party will not deter us. Under the leadership of KCR garu, we will continue to fight to expose your failures and raise voice for a brighter and better future for India," Kavitha wrote.

According to the reports, the ED is looking Kavitha to be confronted with Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, the key person in the Delhi excise scam. The businessman was arrested on Monday night.

Ramchandra Pillai is the person in the Delhi excise policy bridging between the AAP and the south group comprising Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of Aurobindo Group), Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy (MP, Ongole), his son Raghav Magunta, and others.

(With agency inputs)