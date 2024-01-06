In a modern-day twist of digital detective work, Nikhil Jain, a social media marketing professional from Mumbai, turned to the power of the online community to recover his lost AirPods during a vacation in Kerala. Jain's unwavering faith in social media proved well-placed as, within a day, a group of vigilant individuals on X (formerly Twitter) rallied together to track down the AirPods' new custodian and successfully retrieve the expensive earphones.

The escapade began when Jain lost his AirPod on a bus inside a national park in Kerala. Faced with the challenge of a lack of signal in the park, he had to leave the area to track the device. By the time he located it, the AirPods were on the move, eventually ending up in another national park about 40 kilometers away. Undeterred, Jain continued to monitor the device's journey through Mangalore to Goa, leading him to suspect that the person in possession of the AirPods was from Goa.

On December 21, 2023, Jain took to X, sharing his story along with location coordinates and a plea for help. His post read, “I recently lost my new AirPods in Kerala, and this person is traveling with it. The person is in south Goa since 2 days, so I’m guessing they live there. Does anyone here live around Dr. Alvaro de Loyola Furtado road in south Goa? RT for reach, etc."

The digital sleuths of X sprang into action. Within minutes, a user with the handle @ItsMeAshwin12 posted a picture of the house with the help of Google Street Map, urging the Twitter community to take action.

While technical discussions on tracking AirPods filled the conversation, the post eventually reached someone close enough to the target – a neighbor's relative named Edward Mascarenhas (@Kooledd). On December 22, 2023, he revealed, “My relatives stay exactly there, and I sent them the deets. They mentioned their neighbors did go to Kerala recently."

After some coordination, the AirPods were located at Margoa police station in Goa by the evening of December 22. Jain, thrilled with the progress, contacted the police station to confirm the device's presence.

To add a heartwarming touch to the story, Jain decided to wait for his friend and former colleague, Sanket (@iamsexified), who volunteered to collect the device personally as he was heading to Goa in a few days. Finally, Jain shared a triumphant post on X, featuring a picture of Sanket holding the recovered AirPods, expressing gratitude to everyone involved in the retrieval process.

The feel-good tale did not go unnoticed, amassing 1.2 million views and attracting attention from brands looking to capitalize on the buzz. Ather Energy (@atherenergy) offered Jain a fully charged Ather 450X, and a Bengaluru-based bakery, @bitesofben48552, even created an X account to dispatch a package of quick bites for Jain's "crucial mission."

While Jain and Sanket did not take up these offers, the gestures contributed to the overall positive sentiment surrounding the incident. Despite the initial annoyance of losing the AirPods, Jain expressed gratitude that the person who found them chose to do the right thing by handing them over to the police, highlighting the community-like feeling that emerged through the digital saga. As a testament to the unpredictable nature of life, another X user, Ritesh Ambastha (@riteshambastha), shared his own lost AirPod story, adding a touch of humor to the ongoing digital detective adventures.

(With inputs from PTI)

