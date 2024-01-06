Power of social media: Mumbai man recovers AirPods from Goa lost in Kerala. Read full story here
In a modern-day twist of digital detective work, Nikhil Jain, a social media marketing professional from Mumbai, turned to the power of the online community to recover his lost AirPods during a vacation in Kerala. Jain's unwavering faith in social media proved well-placed as, within a day, a group of vigilant individuals on X (formerly Twitter) rallied together to track down the AirPods' new custodian and successfully retrieve the expensive earphones.