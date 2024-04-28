Prachi Nigam stands up to trolls: UP Board Class 10 topper says, 'If I had fewer marks...'
UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam responded to trolls criticizing her facial hair by focusing on her grades. She also expressed disappointment at facing trolling despite her academic success.
The UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam who secured 98.5 per cent marks faced trolling on social media for her facial hair. She has now responded to those trolls, stating that their comments don't affect her because what truly matters to her are her grades, not her facial hair. However, she also expressed her disappointment and mentioned that it would have been if she had scored less marks.