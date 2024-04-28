The UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam who secured 98.5 per cent marks faced trolling on social media for her facial hair. She has now responded to those trolls, stating that their comments don't affect her because what truly matters to her are her grades, not her facial hair. However, she also expressed her disappointment and mentioned that it would have been if she had scored less marks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During a recent interview with BBC News Hindi, she said, “When I saw that people were trolling me, it didn't bother me much. My marks matters, not my facial hair."

Also Read: UP Board results 2024: Prachi Nigam, Shubham Verma secure top spots in Class 10, Class 12 exams; girls outshine boys “When the UP results were announced, my picture went viral; many people trolled me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She also tahnked all those who came in support of her. “At the same time, there were those who supported me. I want to thank everyone."

"However God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn't matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he did not care. Similarly, I also don't care and will focus on my studies," she told BBC News Hindi.

Also Read: Bombay Shaving Company's 'never get bullied' message for UP Board topper Prachi Nigam backfires: ‘Bulls**t’ She also added, “If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better. I don't care much about the situation because I have been facing this for a long time. People see girls with hair and feel weird about it because they have not seen this before." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Check UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2024 Highlights here Mamta, Prachi's mother, told BBC News Hindi that she felt bad over her daughter being trolled on social media. She said, "When people trolled her, I felt bad about it. Many people said bad things about her. We told Prachi not to let it weigh on her mind."

Who are UP Board Class 10 and 12 toppers? Prachi Nigam with 591 marks.

Deepika Sonkar with 590 marks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Navika Singh, Swati Singh, and Dipanshi Singh Sengar with 588 marks each.

In Class 12, Shubham Verma from Sitapur has achieved the highest position in the Class 12 or Intermediate examination, securing an impressive 97.80%. Out of a total of 500 marks, the student has scored 489.

Vishu Chaudhary, Kajal Singh, Raj Verma, Kashish Maurya, Charli Gupta, and Sujata Pandey, secured second rank with a score of 488/500. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sheetal Verma, Kashish Yadav, Aaditya Kumar Yadav, Anksha Vishvakarma, and Palak Singh, came third with a score of 487/500.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!