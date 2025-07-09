Primer | Can the law save Kolhapuris from being trodden on?
Summary
Following public outrage in India for what some say is cultural appropriation, Prada acknowledged it was inspired by Maharashtra’s traditional footwear.
Prada’s debut of Kolhapuri-inspired footwear on the runway in Milan has sparked questions on the legal protections given to traditional crafts. Now, an advocate has moved the Bombay High Court demanding Prada compensate local artists. What can the law do?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story