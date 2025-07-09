Prada’s debut of Kolhapuri-inspired footwear on the runway in Milan has sparked questions on the legal protections given to traditional crafts. Now, an advocate has moved the Bombay High Court demanding Prada compensate local artists. What can the law do?

What did Prada do to upset Indians?

Italian luxury atelier Prada debuted a pair of leather slippers, reportedly inspired by Kolhapuris, at its men’s fashion show in Milan this June. Following public outrage in India for what some say is cultural appropriation, Prada acknowledged it was inspired by Maharashtra’s traditional footwear. It later promised to engage with a group of Kolhapuri artisans at a meeting held by the Maharashtra Chamber of Commerce. Now, Pune-based IP rights lawyer Ganesh Hingmire has filed a Public Interest Litigation demanding an apology and compensation from Prada for artisans making Kolhapuris.

What is the PIL’s legal argument?

Hingimire says Prada violated India’s 1999 law on Geographical Indication (GI). Kolhapuris have had a GI tag in India since 2009, preventing anyone from “replicating" or “rebranding" these heritage goods without credit to the original artisans. The petition also asks the High Court to grant an injunction against Prada, preventing it from selling the so-called “toe-ring sandals" and award compensation or damages to Kolhapuri artisans. It also says that the Maharashtra authorities must help artisans form their own Association of Producers–mandatory for the makers of any product with a GI tag.

What is the case’s current status?

The Bombay High Court will hear the PIL on 14 July. Prada’s head of corporate social responsibility said that their “toe ring" sandals were still in an early development stage and not confirmed for commercial production yet. Prada reps may also meet Kolhapuri artisans in Mumbai to discuss ways to work together on designs for the brand.

What can international law do?

The World Trade Organization recognizes GI in its Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights, or TRIPS. Its articles define and recognize legal protection for specialized goods such as fruit, tea, textiles and liquor. But TRIPS does not prescribe any punishment for countries or organizations that violate GI tags of goods produced in WTO member countries. Another international law, the Lisbon Agreement, also protects

GI tags and Apellations of Origin (AO). But India is not a party to it.

Can the law protect Indian goods?

Yes. In the late ’90s and the early 2000s, the Tea Board of India successfully sued firms in the US, France, Japan and Russia for using the ‘Darjeeling’ trademark in violation of the GI tag given to tea grown in the slopes of West Bengal. Hingmire told Mint India’s fundamental rights also protect Kolhapur artisans from alleged exploitation. However, Indian courts have not directly restrained a foreign brand for violating a GI tag yet. Besides, Prada has neither named its sandals ‘Kolhapuris’ nor officially put them on sale.