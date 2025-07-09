What is the PIL’s legal argument?

Hingimire says Prada violated India’s 1999 law on Geographical Indication (GI). Kolhapuris have had a GI tag in India since 2009, preventing anyone from “replicating" or “rebranding" these heritage goods without credit to the original artisans. The petition also asks the High Court to grant an injunction against Prada, preventing it from selling the so-called “toe-ring sandals" and award compensation or damages to Kolhapuri artisans. It also says that the Maharashtra authorities must help artisans form their own Association of Producers–mandatory for the makers of any product with a GI tag.