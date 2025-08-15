Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: What is it, what are the benefits, who are beneficiaries and how to apply

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the launch of Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana on Friday, Speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day, PM Modi said he is launching "a ₹ 1 lakh crore scheme for the youth of our nation."

What Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana? What are the benefits? And how to apply: Here's all you need to know:

What is Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana? The Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana provides incentive to first-time employees and employers in the private sector.

PM Modi said that under this scheme, young people getting their first job in the private sector will receive an amount of ₹15,000 from the government.

Also Read | Over 559 mn accounts opened under financial inclusion scheme Jan Dhan Yojana

Meanwhile, companies creating new employment opportunities will also be given incentive payments.

The prime minister said Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana will create employment opportunities for over 3.5 crore youth of the country.

Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana: Incentives for first-time employees The scheme provides an incentive to first-time employees in the private sector. As per the details, those entering the job market will receive an amount of ₹15,000 from the government.

Eligibility: Salaried employees earning up to ₹ 1 lakh are eligible. Employee must join an EPFO-registered establishment between 01.08.2025 to 31.07.2027 (both dates inclusive). Must not be a member of EPFO or Exempted Trust before 01.08.2025. EPF contribution should be received from August 2025 or later. Employee must remain continuously employed in the same establishment for at least 6 months.'

Also Read | Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana: Credit saturation for livelihoods

Benefit Structure: Employee gets incentive in two instalments:

Total Incentive: Up to ₹15,000 (equal to one month’s EPF wage).

> First instalment up to 7500/- will be payable after 6 months of employment

> Second instalment will be payable after 12 months of employment and completion of a fnancial literacy program

Viksit Bharat Rojgar Yojana: Incentives for employers Benefits Up to ₹ 3,000 per employee per month based on salary Paid after 6, 12, 18, and 24 months of sustained employment Incentives for 2 years (4 years for manufacturing sector) Eligibility > EPFO-registered and compliant establishments

> Includes units exempt under EPF Act

> Must create new jobs above existing staff count

If staff < 50: Hire at least 2

If staff ≥ 50: Hire at least 5

Direct Benefit Transfer to PAN-linked bank account Incentives to employers of all sectors for 2 year; 4 years for manufacturing sector

Employers will receive up to ₹3,000 per month for each additional employee

How to apply Get EPFO Code via Shram Suvidha Portal 2. Register on EPFO Employer Login Portal

3. Hire new employees with salary up to ₹1 lakh/month

4. File monthly ECR returns with PF contributions

5. Maintain additional staff for at least 6 months

What to keep in mind while applying? Under the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, one can join an Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)-registered establishment and receive the benefit directly in their bank account.

Here's what to keep in mind if you want avail benefits under this scheme:

1. Employee must join an EPFO-registered or exempted establishment.

2. Incentives to employees with one month's wage (Basic + DA), up to 15,000

3. Must have UAN authenticated via Aadhaar (biometric).