Business News/ News / World/  11 dead, 9 seriously injured in Prague school shooting; Czech President ‘shocked’ by events

Livemint

  • Czech police say a shooting in downtown Prague has killed an unspecified number of people and wounded dozens of others.

Prague police say several dead in university shooting, gunman 'eliminated'

Czech President Petr Pavel said he was "shocked" by Thursday's shooting at Prague's Charles University where a gunman killed 10 people before being "eliminated" by the police.

"I am shocked by the events... I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims claimed by the shooting," Pavel, who is winding up a two-day visit to Paris on Thursday, said on X, formerly Twitter.

Prague’s rescue service confirmed that 11 people had died, including the shooter. It said about 30 others suffered various injuries, including nine with serious ones.

Pavel Nedoma, the director of Rudolfinum Gallery, which also is located in the square, told Czech public television he saw from a window a person who was shooting from a gun toward the nearby Manes bridge across the Vltava River.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.

Czech police said the gunman at a Prague university building has been "eliminated"; and several people were killed in the incident on Wednesday.

