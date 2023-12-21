Czech President Petr Pavel said he was "shocked" by Thursday's shooting at Prague's Charles University where a gunman killed 10 people before being "eliminated" by the police. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I am shocked by the events... I would like to express my deep regret and sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims claimed by the shooting," Pavel, who is winding up a two-day visit to Paris on Thursday, said on X, formerly Twitter.

Prague's rescue service confirmed that 11 people had died, including the shooter. It said about 30 others suffered various injuries, including nine with serious ones.

Pavel Nedoma, the director of Rudolfinum Gallery, which also is located in the square, told Czech public television he saw from a window a person who was shooting from a gun toward the nearby Manes bridge across the Vltava River.

Prime Minister Petr Fiala canceled his scheduled events and was heading for Prague.

Czech police said the gunman at a Prague university building has been "eliminated"; and several people were killed in the incident on Wednesday.

