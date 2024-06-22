Prajwal Revanna’s brother Suraj alleges extortion over false sexual assault case, JD(S) worker booked

A Janata Dal (Secular) worker and his kin were booked after Suraj Revanna, the brother of Prajwal Revanna who is accused of sexual assault of a number of women, filed a complaint, stating he was being blackmailed with a “false” case of sexual assault. The accused has been identified as Chethan KS and his brother-in-law.

The complaint was filed by Suraj Revanna's close aide Shivakumar on Friday based on which an FIR was registered against the accused. In his complaint, Shivakumar alleged that Chethan became his friend and started working for the 'Suraj Revanna Brigade'.

Chethan requested money from Shivakumar to cover family expenses, but his demand was rejected. According to the reports, Chethan had also asked Shivakumar for a job. Shivakumar provided him with Suraj's number, but when he did not get one, Chethan began blackmailing the JD(S) leader.

Chethan and his brother-in-law demanded ₹5 crore and threatened to file a sexual assault against him if he did not comply.

Following the complaint, the JD(S) worker and his relative were booked for allegedly trying to extort money from party MLC Suraj Revanna. Based on the complaint, police have registered a case under IPC sections 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (involvement of others in the conspiracy) against Chethan and his brother-in-law.

Who is Suraj Revanna? Suraj Revanna is the son of Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna and the elder brother of former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna who is in judicial custody for allegedly sexually assaulting several women.

Meanwhile, Chethan, too, has lodged a police complaint on Friday, accusing Suraj Revanna of sexually assaulting him.

A special court in Bengaluru on Tuesday, June 18, remanded former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of rape and sexual abuse, to judicial custody till June 24. The 33-year-old had failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency in the recent polls. SIT officials arrested Prajwal Revanna soon after he landed at Bengaluru airport from Germany on May 31.