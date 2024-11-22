Karnataka news: Prajwal Revanna is facing four cases of rape, sexual assault, and criminal intimidation which are being probed by a Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police.

The Karnataka High Court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail application filed by former Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) MP Prajwal Revanna in connection with a rape and sexual assault case. The application was related to the fourth case registered against him.

Prajwal Revanna's advocates wished to withdraw the anticipatory bail plea on the ground that the chargesheet had been filed in the case. However, Justice M Nagaprasanna did not allow them to withdraw the petition, and instead dismissed the plea, news agency PTI reported.

What the case against Prajwal Revanna? Prajwal Revanna is facing four cases of rape, sexual assault, and criminal intimidation which are being probed by a Special Investigation Team of the Karnataka Police. The fourth case of sexual harassment was registered against Revanna on June 12 at cyber crime police station of CID in Bengaluru.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan, ahead of Lok Sabha polls there on April 26.

In the fourth case, Revanna was booked for sexual harassment, stalking and criminal intimidation, and violation of privacy of IT Act. The complainant in this case was a woman, who was allegedly sexually harassed over a video call.

Revanna is currently under judicial custody at Parappana Agrahara Jail in Bengaluru, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to probe four separate cases against him.

He was arrested by the SIT on May 31 upon arrival at Bengaluru Airport from Germany in connection with a case registered at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station. He was remanded to custody the following day.

The JD(S) suspended him from the party following the cases filed against him.

Other 3 cases against Prajwal Revanna In the first case registered against Prajwal Revanna at the Holenarasipura Town police station in Hassan on April 28, the former JD(S) was accused of sexually harassing a 47-year-old former maid. He is listed as accused number two, while his father and local MLA, H D Revanna, is the primary accused.

The second case against Prajwal Revanna was filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on May 1 after a 44-year-old former member of the Hassan Zilla Panchayat accused him of repeatedly raping her.