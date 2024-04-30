Prajwal Revanna sex video case: As political slugfest continues, here's a look at who said what
Karnataka State Commission for Women has termed Prajwal Revanna case as India's biggest scandal. Whereas, JD(S) leader has demanded Prajwal Revanna's expulsion from the party to avoid further embarrassment, the Congress party has blamed BJP for allowing him to flee the country.
A political slugfest has ensued between the Congress and the BJP over the sexual abuse allegations against Prajwal Revanna, the sitting MP and NDA candidate from Karnataka's Hassan constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
