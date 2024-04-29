Priyanka Chaturvedi targets BJP, questions who helped Prajwal Revanna flee
Amid the ongoing allegations and counter-allegations surrounding the sex scandal case involving Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan, Karnataka, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, questioning who assisted the Karnataka MP in fleeing the country. Prajwal Revanna reportedly fled the country after the Karnataka government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the “obscene videos case."