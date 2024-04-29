Amid the ongoing allegations and counter-allegations surrounding the sex scandal case involving Prajwal Revanna, a Member of Parliament from Hassan, Karnataka, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, questioning who assisted the Karnataka MP in fleeing the country. Prajwal Revanna reportedly fled the country after the Karnataka government announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the “obscene videos case."

Explicit video clips allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna, who is the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, have been doing rounds.

Priyanka Chaturvedi also questioned the silence of National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma, Union Minister Smriti Irani and Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident.

“I will not even want to go into his family network, but as a sitting MP and an ally of BJP, why have they not broken ties yet. @PMOIndia was in Karnataka today and didn’t say a word about the behen/betis/Mata’s being sexually abused by their own," posted the UBT leader on X (formerly Twitter).

Prajwal Revanna 'sex video' case: Hassan MP calls videos ‘morphed’; FIR lodged, JD(S) welcomes SIT probe. 10 points

Asking who helped Prajwal escape the country, Chaturvedi said, “Clearly the whole BJP Government machinery is maintaining pin drop silence on this heinous & disgusting revelations. Before speaking of women led development and gender equality this government should check its own shameful record."

Meanwhile, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge also claimed that it was the BJP that had helped Hassan MP escape authorities.

On Sunday, a case of sexual harassment and stalking was registered against Prajwal.

Meanwhile, former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy said that whoever is at fault, “there's no question of forgiving them."

“The CM has already ordered an SIT investigation…The SIT team will bring him back from abroad. That's not my concern. According to the law of this land, whoever commits wrong will have to face it," reported ANI, quoting the JD(S) leader.

Prajwal Revanna, is seeking a fresh term in the Lower House from Hassan as a candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

