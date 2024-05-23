Deve Gowda warns grandson Prajwal Revanna in sexual assault case: 'Surrender or face my anger’
Ex-Prime Minister Deve Gowda has warned his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to return to India, ‘surrender' in the sexual assault case or ‘face my anger’
Ex-Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) Deve Gowda has issued a stern warning to his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to India and “surrender" or “face my anger". Accused of sexual assault in the obscene videos case, Prajwal Revanna fled to Germany after the allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him.