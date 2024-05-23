Ex-Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) Deve Gowda has issued a stern warning to his grandson and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, asking him to return to India and “surrender" or “face my anger". Accused of sexual assault in the obscene videos case, Prajwal Revanna fled to Germany after the allegations of sexual assault surfaced against him. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Deve Gowda took to social media X and posted a letter titled ‘My Warning To Prajwal Revanna’, captioning it as: “I have issued a warning to @iPrajwalRevanna to return immediately from wherever he is and subject himself to the legal process. He should not test my patience any further."

The letter clarified that Deve Gowda had no knowledge of Prajwal Revanna's activities as the former prime minister proceeded to warn his grandson. "I can do only one thing. I can issue a stern warning to Prajwal and ask him to return from wherever he is and surrender before the police. He should subject himself to the legal process. This is not an appeal that I am making, it is a warning that I am issuing," the letter read.

Deve Gowda said if Prajwal Revanna ignored the warning, he will have to face his wrath and “total isolation". Deve Gowda said, “If he does not heed to this warning, he will have to face my anger and anger of all his family members. The law will take care of the accusations against him, but not listening to the family will ensure his total isolation. If he has any respect left for me, he has to return immediately."

“People have used the harshest words against me and my family in the last few weeks. I am aware of it. I do not wish to stop them. I do not wish to criticise them. I will not try and argue with them that they should have waited until all the facts were found out. I also cannot convince people that I was unaware of Prajwal's activities. I cannot convince them that I have no desire to shield him. I cannot convince them that I am not aware of his movements and that I was not aware of his foreign trip. I believe in answering my conscience. I believe in God, and I know the almighty knows the truth." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

