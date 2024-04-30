Active Stocks
Tue Apr 30 2024 15:59:57
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 164.95 -1.46%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 301.65 2.71%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 825.70 -0.05%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 363.10 0.00%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,009.35 0.89%
Business News/ News / Prajwal Revanna sex videos: Uncle Kumaraswamy ‘not going to protect’ nephew, promises ‘severe action’
BackBack

Prajwal Revanna sex videos: Uncle Kumaraswamy ‘not going to protect’ nephew, promises ‘severe action’

Chanchal

Prajwal Revanna sex videos: JD(S) leader and uncle to the Hassan MP Kumaraswamy has said that he is ‘not going to protect’ his nephew over the sex videos case

HD Kumaraswamy has said if it is found that Prajwal Revanna is guilty, there is no question of shielding him (HT_PRINT)Premium
HD Kumaraswamy has said if it is found that Prajwal Revanna is guilty, there is no question of shielding him (HT_PRINT)

Amid the controversy over sex video case linked to HD Deve Gowda's grandson and JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, former Karnataka Chief Minister and his uncle, Kumaraswamy, has said on Monday the party or the family “will not protect" him from the law. Promising “severe action" against Prajwal Revanna, Kumaraswamy said it is the Karnataka government which has the responsibility to “expose the real picture".

On being asked if Prajwal Revanna will be expelled from JD(S), HD Kumaraswamy said a final decision regarding the same will be taken after a core committee meeting on Tuesday. Kumaraswamy had, however, earlier said that Prajwal Revanna will be suspended from the party.

“We are not going to protect him, we will take severe action but the government's responsibility is more. Not only as an uncle but as a common man of the country we have to move further. This is a shameful issue, I am not protecting any person. We have fought against these kinds of illegal things. This is a serious issue. Who is running the government, they have to expose the real picture and the ground reality has to be exposed by the govt and not me," Kumaraswamy said.

Kumaraswamy said that if it is found that Prajwal Revanna is guilty, there is no question of shielding him. “In Prajwal Revanna case, if mistakes were made, there is no question of compromise, no matter what it may be," Kumaraswamy said.

Also Read | Prajwal Revanna ‘sex video’ case: 7 times prominent politicians were booked for 'crimes against women' in India

Speaking on Prajwal Revanna's suspension from the party, Kumaraswamy said, “Some people are in a hurry. It is not a question of suspension. The case has already been given to the SIT, which has its limitations...If Prajwal Revanna's videos are clear, as of now no complaints have been lodged against him. As I have already told whoever commits mistakes, has to face the consequences…The law must take its own course."

Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. An FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, his father and JD (S) leader, HD Revanna, in connection with the case.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chanchal
Chanchal is a chief content producer at LiveMint. Chanchal is obsessed with Google incognito. She likes writing, politics, Oxford comma, Eddie Vedder, and a good keyboard. Follow her @chanchaltracks. If you have a story idea, send her a mail at chanchal@htdigital.in
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Apr 2024, 11:44 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue