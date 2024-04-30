Prajwal Revanna sex videos: Uncle Kumaraswamy ‘not going to protect’ nephew, promises ‘severe action’
Prajwal Revanna sex videos: JD(S) leader and uncle to the Hassan MP Kumaraswamy has said that he is ‘not going to protect’ his nephew over the sex videos case
Amid the controversy over sex video case linked to HD Deve Gowda's grandson and JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, former Karnataka Chief Minister and his uncle, Kumaraswamy, has said on Monday the party or the family “will not protect" him from the law. Promising “severe action" against Prajwal Revanna, Kumaraswamy said it is the Karnataka government which has the responsibility to “expose the real picture".