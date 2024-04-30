Amid the controversy over sex video case linked to HD Deve Gowda's grandson and JD(S) Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, former Karnataka Chief Minister and his uncle, Kumaraswamy, has said on Monday the party or the family “will not protect" him from the law. Promising “severe action" against Prajwal Revanna, Kumaraswamy said it is the Karnataka government which has the responsibility to “expose the real picture". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On being asked if Prajwal Revanna will be expelled from JD(S), HD Kumaraswamy said a final decision regarding the same will be taken after a core committee meeting on Tuesday. Kumaraswamy had, however, earlier said that Prajwal Revanna will be suspended from the party.

“We are not going to protect him, we will take severe action but the government's responsibility is more. Not only as an uncle but as a common man of the country we have to move further. This is a shameful issue, I am not protecting any person. We have fought against these kinds of illegal things. This is a serious issue. Who is running the government, they have to expose the real picture and the ground reality has to be exposed by the govt and not me," Kumaraswamy said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kumaraswamy said that if it is found that Prajwal Revanna is guilty, there is no question of shielding him. “In Prajwal Revanna case, if mistakes were made, there is no question of compromise, no matter what it may be," Kumaraswamy said.

Speaking on Prajwal Revanna's suspension from the party, Kumaraswamy said, “Some people are in a hurry. It is not a question of suspension. The case has already been given to the SIT, which has its limitations...If Prajwal Revanna's videos are clear, as of now no complaints have been lodged against him. As I have already told whoever commits mistakes, has to face the consequences…The law must take its own course." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Prajwal Revanna was booked in a sexual harassment case on Sunday following complaints by his former house help. An FIR has been filed against Prajwal Revanna, his father and JD (S) leader, HD Revanna, in connection with the case.

(With agency inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!