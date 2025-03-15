Prakash Raj responds to Pawan Kalyan’s Hindi comments: ‘Don’t impose it on us, somebody pls explain it to him’

In a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for his comments on Hindi language, actor-politician Prakash Raj asserted that the debate is not on hating a language but rather protecting the mother tongue. Prakash Raj took to his X account on Saturday, March 15, to slam Pawan Kalyan, accusing him of trying to “impose Hindi” on others.

In his post, Prakash Raj wrote, “Don't impose your Hindi language on us. It is not about hating another language; it is about protecting our mother tongue and our cultural identity with self-respect."

"Someone, please explain this to Pawan Kalyan garu,” he said.

Prakash Raj reacted to Pawan Kalyan’s recent speech at the Jana Sena Party's 12th foundation day celebrations in Pithampuram, Kakinada, where the latter accused Tamil Nadu politicians of “hypocrisy” over the alleged imposition of Hindi in the state.

He pointed out that while these leaders oppose Hindi, they allow Tamil movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain.

“I do not understand why some criticize Sanskrit. Why do Tamil Nadu politicians oppose Hindi while allowing their movies to be dubbed in Hindi for financial gain? They want money from Bollywood but refuse to accept Hindi – what kind of logic is that?” Pawan Kalyan asked while addressing the party's 12th foundation day at Pithampuram in Kakinada.

Pawan Kalyan's comments came amid Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin accusing the Union government of 'Hindi imposition' and refusing to implement the three-language formula laid out in the NEP as a protest.