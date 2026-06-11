Pranit More in legal soup over ‘370 biryani’ remark: Maharashtra cyber police books comedian; NCW takes cognisance

Stand-up comedian Pranit More has landed in legal trouble after the controversial “ ₹370 remark” made during his Gurugram show.

According to a Hindustan Times (HT) report, the Maharashtra Cyber Police registered a case against the comedian on Thursday.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) also took suo motu cognisance of the incident over remarks allegedly made during a stand-up comedy show in Gurugram that the commission said appeared to glorify sexual coercion and non-consensual conduct towards a woman.

Advertisement

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What did Pranit More say during his stand-up show that caused controversy? ⌵ During his stand-up show, comedian Pranit More laughed at a remark made by an audience member, Himanshu Jangra, who suggested that spending ₹370 on a biryani entitled him to sexual favors from a woman he dated. 2 Why did the National Commission for Women (NCW) take cognizance of Pranit More's remarks? ⌵ The NCW took cognizance because the remarks allegedly glorified sexual coercion and undermined a woman's consent, leading to concerns about women's safety and social attitudes toward gender-based violence. 3 How did Pranit More respond to the backlash after the controversy? ⌵ Pranit More apologized publicly, acknowledging that he should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and stated that the comments did not reflect his views, confirming the video's removal from all platforms. 4 What are the implications of the ' ₹370 biryani' remark on discussions about consent? ⌵ The remark ignited a broader discussion about the transactional nature of dating and relationships, emphasizing that paying for a meal does not create an obligation or entitlement to intimacy, a sentiment echoed by many on social media. 5 Should comedians be held accountable for the remarks made during their shows? ⌵ Yes, there is a growing expectation that comedians should be accountable for remarks made during their performances, especially if those comments normalize or endorse behaviors that undermine consent and dignity.

NCW take suo motu cognisance The National Commission for Women has issued hearing notices to Pranit More and Himanshu Jangra regarding the remark and has scheduled a hearing in the case on June 22 at 4:00 PM.

Expressing concern over the video's content, the commission said the “normalisation or glorification of behaviour that undermines a woman's consent, dignity and bodily autonomy has far-reaching consequences for women's safety and social attitudes towards gender-based violence.”

The commission said it has sought details regarding the status of an FIR under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, the action taken against those involved, the examination and authentication of the viral video evidence, and the role of organisers, performers, and venue management in the incident.

Advertisement

The commission also sought information on measures proposed by the state police to ensure that public entertainment platforms and digital spaces do not become vehicles for “promoting, encouraging or normalising sexual harassment, coercion, or conduct that violates the dignity of women”.

Also Read | Pranit More deactivates Instagram after viral ₹370 biryani clip sparks outrage

₹ 370 controversy The controversy began after Himanshu Jangra recounted, during the show, a date when he spent ₹370 on a plate of chicken biryani. When the woman asked him to drop her home, Jangra said he sought sexual favours for the money he spent on the biryani. More was seen laughing at Jangra's comment.

Later, both More and Jangra apologised for the incident after facing backlash on social media; the latter also deactivated his Instagram account.

A Gurugram firm also sacked him over his " ₹370 biryani" remark.

Advertisement

The remark quickly spread across social media, with many users condemning it as misogynistic and inappropriate.

Pranit More's apology Before his Instagram account became inaccessible, More shared a public apology addressing the controversy.

“The comments made by the audience member do not reflect my views. Looking back, I should have challenged the remark instead of laughing and moving on. That was a lapse in judgment on my part," he wrote.

The comedian acknowledged that he could have handled the situation differently and said the incident had prompted reflection.

“Live crowdwork often involves reacting in real time, but that’s not an excuse," he added.

More also confirmed that the video had been removed from all platforms.

He said he did not want to “amplify or normalise those views."

Advertisement

In the apology, he further wrote, “I’m human, and like anyone else, I’m constantly learning."

Despite the statement and the clip's removal, the incident continues to generate discussion online, with users divided over whether the apology adequately addressed the concerns raised by critics.

(With agency inputs)

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More News Home Pranit More in legal soup over ‘370 biryani’ remark: Maharashtra cyber police books comedian; NCW takes cognisance