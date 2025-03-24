Prasanna Sankar net worth: Who is the Rippling co-founder who alleges harassment by wife? Check his wealth

Prasanna Sankar, the co-founder of tech giant Rippling, has established himself as a prominent figure in the technology sector. According to a Forbes report, his net worth is estimated at approximately $1 billion ( ₹9,000 crore).

This substantial wealth primarily stems from his role as co-founder of the $10-billion tech giant Rippling.

Rippling is a workforce management platform that unifies HR, IT, finance, and other key company-related areas, offering an all-in-one solution to manage employee data and operations in one place.

Who is Prasanna Sankar? Prasanna Sankar, or Prasanna Sankaranarayanan, is an Indian-origin entrepreneur currently residing in Singapore.

A known figure in the tech industry, Prasanna honed his skills in competitive programming before embarking on his entrepreneurial ventures.

During his college years, he was ranked as the number one coder in India, participating in platforms like TopCoder and Google Code Jam.

He is an alumnus of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Trichy, where he earned a bachelor's degree in computer science between 2004 and 2008. This is where he met his wife Dhivya Sashidhar.

His early career included stints at tech giants such as Google and Microsoft, where he gained valuable industry experience.​

Prior to Rippling, Sankar co-founded LikeALittle, a social networking platform, and held the position of Director of Engineering at Zenefits, a software company specializing in human resources solutions.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Prasanna left Rippling in 2020 and began a Singapore-based “social network for crypto natives” 0xPPL in 2023.

Why is Prasanna Sankar in news? Prasanna Sankar is in the news due to a highly publicized legal dispute with his estranged wife, involving allegations of harassment and financial misconduct, which he denies.

In a sensational Twitter (now X) post, Prasanna has shared that he is fleeing Tamil Nadu, hiding with his 9-year-old son. The post comes amid allegations ranging from assault to rape, the claims he vehemently denies and calls fabricated.

The dispute stems from his ongoing divorce with his wife, whom he accused of having an extramarital affair. According to Prasanna, after he refused to pay additional millions beyond a negotiated ₹9 crore settlement, Dhivya retaliated with a series of serious accusations.

He says he has full custody rights under a Memorandum of Understanding and that his son was “voluntarily handed over.”

Counterclaims by Prasanna Sankar's estranged wife Dhivya alleged that her husband lost his job in the US following his arrest in San Francisco on charges of soliciting prostitution.

She accused Prasanna of being a “sexual pervert” who filmed his sexual assault on women using secret cameras and claimed to have been subject to similar abuses.